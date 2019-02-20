|
|
Frederick Lee Callendine
Buckeye - Frederick Lee Callendine, age 74 from Buckeye, Arizona went home to be with the Lord on January 7, 2019 after a brief illness. He is now whole and healed again, no longer suffering here on this earth. Fred was born on November 25, 1944 in Dover, Ohio and at the age of 6 moved with his family to Cottonwood, Arizona. He loved the outdoors and was a very hard worker. He served honorably in the United States Navy from 1965-1969 during the Vietnam War. Fred spent many years in Buckeye, Arizona working on a ranch for Bales Hay Sales. He attended the Buckeye Baptist Church for many years. Fred is survived by his older brother, Vince of Phoenix, Arizona and his younger sister, Nancy (Terry) Weston of Dover, Ohio and several nieces and nephews. His dad Vernon Callendine and his mom Gladys Callendine preceded him in death. A memorial service will be held for Fred at the Buckeye Baptist Church, 10 North Apache Road, Buckeye, AZ 85326, on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. led by Pastor James Roy.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 20, 2019