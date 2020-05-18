Frederick Royal Hammett, III (Topper)



Frederick Royal Hammett, III (Topper), age 78, died peacefully, April 29, 2020, in Glendale Arizona after complications from fighting a battle with the nefarious thief named dementia, which has plagued our society for far too long.



Many recognize him best as Fred, the fun gregarious joke teller. His family knew him only as a kind, yet strong businessman, an Engineer turned salesman of electronic medical supplies who always had the right cardigan and the right thing to say (even if it was wildly inappropriate). Fred was known for his long, entertaining stories, which he loved to repeat often.



As a young man Fred was an Eagle Scout, who once saved the life of a drowning man. As an adult, he graduated with an Electrical Engineering Degree from Lafayette College in Easton Pennsylvania. After graduation he joined the Air Force and was a proud Veteran. After leaving the Air Force he went to work for Hewlett Packard where he honed his skills in the sales arena. Subsequently, he opened his own Medical Supply Sales Company, in Novato, California. If not robbed of the opportunity, Fred would have worked until the day he died.



Fred was a business aficionado, a political trivia encyclopedia, loved to play golf, and always the most fun person at any party.



He is survived by his wife Marcia Hammett, brothers Peter and Ricky, sisters, Kathy and Michelle, children, Jeff Hammett (wife Joanne), Katherine Hammett, Gregg Hammett (preceded in death) Charissa Leach (husband Gary) and Jessica Hammett, grandchildren Austin Leach, Travis Leach, Connor Lee, Erin Hoar and Kayla Hammett, great-grandchildren, Aubrey and Addison Leach.



He will be deeply missed.









