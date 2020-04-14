|
Frederick Thomas Elder Jr.
Frederick Thomas Elder Jr. (Tom) died peacefully on April 4th, 2020 at the age of 77.
He was born in Phoenix, Arizona to Helen and Fred Elder on January 19th, 1943.
He is survived by his wife Mary Sandra Elder, sister Diane Rosztoczy, his Stepchildren Michelle Georgeoff, Mike Tiffany, Paul Tiffany and Chris Tiffany, their spouses Bob, Christel, Shannon, and Anna, plus his 12 grandchildren, his niece and 3 nephews and 15 grand-nieces and grand-nephews.
Tom graduated from the University of Colorado, Boulder in 1966 and in 1967 became the president of Arizona Industrial Machinery. He enjoyed golf, travel, reading, telling stories, and spending time with family and friends at home. He loved the beach and spending time at his cabin in Pinetop, Arizona.
All that new him would say that he is one of the kindest and most generous individuals they had ever known. He was loved and respected by all his family and friends.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 14 to Apr. 17, 2020