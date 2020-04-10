|
Fredie Leon Gage
Born September 5th, 1942, to Lucy Allene Christlieb and Joseph Fred Gage in Ravenden Springs, Arkansas. At a young age, Fredie's parents moved to the Valley of the Sun. Fredie attended and graduated from "Carl T. Hayden High School" in Phoenix, AZ. After high school he met his first wife Sandra Townsend -- together they created the lives of their two daughters. Although Sandra and Fredie did not spend the rest of their lives as a couple they did have a life-long friendship, he and Sandra spent much time together all his life. Fredie had a deep love of bluegrass music and trains. As a matter of fact, he started his career in the railroad industry as a Brakeman on the "Santa Fe" in October 1960, retiring as a Train Master years later in Winslow, Arizona. Fredie was also a board member of the National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employee or "N.A.R.V.R.E". If you couldn't find Fredie on a train you could without a doubt find him in his Buick Grand National which he loved driving and never missed an opportunity to show it off.
Fredie Gage is preceded in death by both of his beloved parents; Joseph Fred and Lucy Allene Gage. Fredie L. Gage is survived by his only Brother: Zelman Thomas Gage. Son: Darryl Greer. Daughters: Jody(John Jr) Lauer, Suzanne (John Mark) Lanier. Grandchildren: Ryan Hankins, Weston Lanier, Colton Lanier, Krystal Garcia, Jamie Piper, Kimberly Piper, and Jacob Piper. And numerous Great grandchildren, nieces & nephews.
Fredie had a ton of friends and family who truly loved him. He will be missed by all those who knew and loved him. Invitations for a Celebration of Life will be sent once the COVID crisis has subsided.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2020