Fremont Jones
More Obituaries for Fremont Jones
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Fremont Eugene Jones


1932 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Fremont Eugene Jones Obituary
Fremont Eugene Jones

Scottsdale - Fremont Eugene "Gene" Jones, 87, of Scottsdale, passed away March 16, 2019. He was born in Pana, IL on February 20, 1932. Gene graduated from Litchfield, IL H.S. He married Margaret "Marge" E. Jones on July 2, 1982. After serving and retiring as a Sargent in the U.S. Air Force, He worked as a salesman in beverage distribution for Jack Daniels. Gene belonged to the Methodist Church, and was a member of the American Legion, VFW, DAV and the Elks Lodge. He enjoyed boating, camping, hunting, and travelling in the motor home he shared with Marge. Together they embarked on cruises to Mexico & Alaska. Gene is predeceased by his brother, Robert Jones; and his sister, Louise Farrar. He is survived by his wife, Marge; sons, Terry & Scott Jones; daughters, Debra Van Sant, Cherlyn Mills, and Julie Holquin; nine grandchildren and four stepchildren; sisters, Shirley Wempin and Mary Carol Simmons. Future services will be held at the National Cemetery of Arizona.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Mar. 24, 2019
