Resthaven / Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens
4310 East Southern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85042
(602) 437-0436
Thursday, Sep. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Frieda Elliott
Frieda Elliott


1929 - 2019
Frieda Elliott Obituary
Avondale - Frieda Elliott, age 90, passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 15, 2019 in Avondale, AZ. Frieda was born May 16, 1929 to Tania Chertok. She owned a successful hair salon in Los Angeles, CA called Roberts Hair Salon. She had a true knack for working with people on their beauty needs and really enjoyed being a business owner. Frieda's true love was her husband Robert Elliott who passed away in 2012. He was a WWII and Korea combat Marine Veteran. Her second love was reading; this was her favorite pastime. Frieda will be missed and not forgotten. She leaves behind her grandson Christopher Elliott, his wife Marilyn Elliott who spent a lot of time with Frieda talking and exchanging books and stories, and 2 great grandchildren Samantha and Noah. Funeral Services will be held Thursday, September 26, 2019 beginning at 10:00 am at Resthaven / Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens, 4310 E. Southern Ave. Phoenix, AZ 85042.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 22, 2019
