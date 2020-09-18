G. Dale Rusk



G. Dale Rusk passed away peacefully on Sept. 7. 2020 at the age of 92. He was born in Winterset, Iowa on October 6, 1927 and grew up near Newton, Iowa. After graduating from Newton High School, he worked on the family farm until he was asked to join the US Army during the Korean War. He was assigned duty on the Korean front lines for a year and earned his rank of Sergeant before returning to the US. Upon discharge he returned to Newton and while managing one of the family farms, he met Helene Roberts and they were married on Sept. 12, 1954.



In 1961 Dale and his family moved to Arizona and lived in Mesa, Chandler and Sun Lakes. He spent 25 years as a State Farm Insurance agent before retiring in 1994. He was very active in Farm Bureau (Iowa), Boy Scouts, Chandler Kiwanis Club, Sun Lakes Rotary Club , Sun Lakes United Methodist Church, and community volunteering. He loved to golf as much as he enjoyed being around people and conversation. Dale is proceeded in death by his parents, Gail and Evalina Bierma Rusk, three brothers; Claude, Carl, and George, and sister Deloris Lang.



Dale is survived by his wife, Helene; son, Dennis (Lori); daughter, Lynette; and son, Craig (Gwen) along with four grandchildren; Coulton (Taylor) Sadler, Dillon Rusk, Jennifer Rusk, Devon Rusk, and brother Forrest Rusk. Dale dearly loved his family and many friends and will be greatly missed. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations to: Sun Lakes United Methodist Church, 9248 E. Riggs Rd, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248; Hospice of the Valley - Dobson Home 1188 N. Dobson Rd., Chandler, AZ 85224; Sun Lakes Rotary Club, #23632, P.O. Box 13904, Sun Lakes, AZ 85248 (Please note on check: Donation in memory of Dale Rusk, Member #3305485, Club#2362.)









