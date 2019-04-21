|
|
G. Gregory "Greg" Kelly died on April 3, 2019, he was 67 years old. Greg was born prematurely in the backseat of a police patrol car on December 22, 1951 on Long Island, N.Y. During his initial days of life, he was given too much oxygen in an incubator chamber and suffered permanent damage to his eyes. Despite his sight difficulties he went on to become an accomplished cross-country/ track runner and pretty good golfer. Greg graduated from the University of Iowa in 1974 and went on to graduate from Drake University Law School. Greg held various positions writing briefs and motions for other attorneys in the Des Moines, Iowa.
In 1984, he moved to the Phoenix area and worked for various corporations handling insurance claims and raising funds for charitable institutions. Greg was employed by MDS Communications for 25 years. Within weeks of his death Greg was honored by MDS for his years of loyal service. The Kelly family greatly appreciates the kindness of the MDS crew.
Greg was a fiercely devoted Christian. He could be seen on bus rides to work or on work breaks reading and earmarking notes in his tattered Bible. Greg taught Bible Studies at various churches he attended over the years. He loved to sing in the choir and on occasion blow the Biblical horn, the shofar.
Greg truly followed in the steps of Jesus by feeding the homeless, putting together food boxes for distribution, reading the Bible to County Jail inmates, volunteering at the Maricopa County Bar Association Volunteer Lawyer office, and by doing fund raising walks. Greg was slated to walk again for the Choice Pregnancy Center "CPC" fund raiser. On Saturday April 13th, before the walk started, Greg was honored by CPC for his devotion to saving lives. His MDS co-workers contributed a large sum of money and the owners, Laurie and Jay Mount of MDS matched those contributions to CPC.
When Greg died he was surrounded by his wife Neomi, his brother Joe Kelly, and his sister-in law Penny Kelly. Greg's parents, Rita and Joseph Kelly preceded Greg in death as did his oldest brother James. Greg is survived by his wife Neomi, his brother Joe Kelly-Penny, his God son and nephew Joseph Kelly III-JoAnne, niece Shannon Kelly Brousseau-Tim, nephew Sean Kelly-Nicole and his eight grand-nieces.
Greg lived by the philosophy of French Philosopher, Charles Louis de Montesquieu who wrote, "Happiness is not the absence of problems but the ability to deal with them". Greg dealt with his problems for 67 years but now he is problem free.
Donations in lieu of flowers can be made to Choice Pregnancy Centers of Greater Phoenix (602 368-4922) and the Maricopa County Bar Volunteer Lawyer Program (602-257-4200).
A celebration of Greg's life will be held on April 29, 2019 @ 1 p.m. @ Without Walls Church 1303 S. Lindsay Rd. Mesa 85204.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 21, 2019