|
|
Dr. G. Patrick Flanagan
Dr. G. Patrick Flanagan, inventor of the Neurophone, MegaHydrate and Crystal Energy, Dies at Age 75.
Revered for his life and inventions, Dr. Flanagan was treasured for his generosity and kindness and was an international icon in the New Age community.
Author of the 1973 blockbuster book Pyramid Power, he is considered a 'Father of the New Age' movement through his health and wellness inventions. His early work with Henri Coanda led him to breakthroughs in hydration that helped countless people. Aged 75, he died December 19,, 2019 in his home in Loja province Ecuador after battling complications of a fall and severe infection.
Born October 11, 1944, in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma to Betty McKitty and Gillis Charles Flanagan.
Dr. Flanagan gained international scientific fame from a very young age. At age eleven, he developed and sold a guided missile detector to the U.S. Military after being discovered at his school's science fair. At age thirteen he invented the brain balancing Neurophone. By seventeen he was featured in a LIFE Magazine article as one of America's most promising young scientists after which he was invited to be part of an elite government think tank.
Following the promise of his youth Dr. Flanagan would go on to invent over 300 devices and supplements, specializing in boosting health and wellness.
Dr. Flanagan is survived by his love and partner Stephanie Sutton. She is dedicated to continuing his life's work through the company he formed in Cottonwood, Arizona-called PhiSciences. He is survived by his brother Michael Flanagan and his wife MaryLee and son Chaz, his son John Patrick (Wing) Flanagan and his wife Anshu and daughter Sharma Adams and her husband Albert Adams. Also survived are Patrick's three grandchildren, Jaitong, Noah Watts and TJ Adams and his step-daughter Gwendolyn Dearborn.
Deepak Chopra had this to say about the loss of Dr. Patrick Flanagan:
"Patrick Flanagan was a spiritual and scientific genius and extraordinary human being with unlimited compassion and love in his heart. I'm grateful to have known him in this thin slice of cosmic time. He helped my own personal spiritual journey with his insight and friendship I wish him happy trails on his continued journey."
A memorial service for Dr. Flanagan occurred on Dec. 20th, 2019 In his home with many friends sharing memories and stories of the impact Patrick had on their lives. The profound response of Patrick's passing was witnessed by the thousands of emails and social media exchanges that came in from around the world. Please contact [email protected] if you wish to share your feelings and stories.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Mar. 3 to Mar. 5, 2020