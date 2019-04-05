|
Gabriel Cantu
Phoenix - Gabriel Cantu, 51 of Phoenix passed away peacefully on April 3, 2019. He is lovingly remembered by his mother Estela Cantu; brothers, Gilbert Jr., and Daniel Cantu; sisters, Cynthia Phasouk and Nannette Cantu, and numerous nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his beloved father, Gilbert Sr., and sister, Felicia Cantu. Funeral Services for Gabriel will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019 at 11:00 AM with a visitation prior from 9:00AM to 11:00 AM at Whitney & Murphy Funeral Home, 4800 E. Indian School Rd., Phoenix. Interment to follow the services at St. Francis Catholic Cemetery. Gabriel will always be dearly loved and forever missed. Rest in peace Smoke. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 5, 2019