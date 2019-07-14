Gabriel Christopher Hernandez



Phoenix - Gabriel Christopher Hernandez, age 22, fell asleep in death on June 16, 2019. He was born in Phoenix, AZ on October 19, 1996. He graduated from Westview High School in 2015. He worked at Progilisys as a project estimator for Delta Diversified Enterprises. He loved being with his family, Tia's and Tio's, cousins, and friends. He loved talking, giving advice, and hanging out with family and close friends. We will miss his bear hugs and kisses, his funny memes, and his beautiful smile and laughter. Gabriel is survived by his parents, Christopher P. and Josephine Hernandez. Grandparents David and Yolanda Hernandez, Mary Lucero, Jesse and Cruzita Mendez, Great Grandmother Ruth Hernandez, 5 aunts, 3 uncles, and many cousins. We are so thankful for our family and friends who all had a part in helping him grow, making him laugh and smile, and being there for him when he needed a listening ear. Services were held on June 22, 2019. Alex Ramirez, Gabriel's dear friend officiated. Memory comments can be left at samaritanfuneralhome.com Published in The Arizona Republic on July 14, 2019