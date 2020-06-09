Gabriel Flores Chacon
Gabriel Flores Chacon, age 69, of Phoenix, Arizona passed away on June 2, 2020. He was born on March 18, 1951 to Gabriel Lopez Chacon and Lucia F. Flores in Phoenix, Arizona.
Gabriel served in the United States Army from November of 1970 to November of 1973.
He is survived by his daughter; Monica Tavarez, his son; Gabriel Chacon Jr., his sisters; Alice Orozco, Irene Sabala, and Eloise Chacon, and his brothers; George and Daniel Chacon, and Tony Ayala. Gabriel is also survived by his five grandchildren.
Services are private. Condolences for the family can be left at http://www.thompsonfuneralchapel.com/obituary/gabriel-flores-chacon/
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 9 to Jun. 11, 2020.