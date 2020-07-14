Gabriel Jr. Hernandez
Gabriel Jr. Hernandez, age 40, took his last breath on July 5th, 2020 at 11:40 PM.
Jr. was born September 14, 1979 in Phoenix AZ to Lucy & Gabriel Hernandez. Gabriel Jr. was a brother to seven siblings and an uncle to over 20 nieces and nephews. He cherished his loved ones dearly even though he rarely expressed it, everyone knew he cared.
As a young boy Jr enjoyed playing with cars. As Jr got older he develpoed a life long love for baseball; he was a wonderful player. Jr was also a life long learner he was an excelent student in and out of the classroom.
Jr was a family man. He married Susana Villa in the Fall of 2001, and together they adopted James 'Cody' Hernandez AKA Jamie Dawg, as Jr would call him. The three of them owned a dog named Bullet. Unfortunally there was a turn of events and this little family went their sepearte ways. However, the unconditional love Jr had for his family never came to an end. He still had a civil relationship with his wife and a strong bond with his son.
Gabriel Jr.'s life was anything but boring. He was always surrounded with friends and family. He even found love again. Jr was never shy and always boasting about something. He had the biggest heart and so much love and encouraging words to go around. His ultimate goals were to make an enterance, command attention, & keep everyone's spirits high. Needless to say, he accomplished those goals, infact, he knocked it out of the park every single day including his last.
Sadly, Gabriel Jr. Hernandez went home to God and is with all of his other past loved ones. Jr is looking out for all of his friends and family and encouring us every step of the way.
A memorial service will be held on July 18th, 2020 in his honor from 5PM-7PM at the Legacy Funeral Home. 1374 N Arizona Ave, Chandler, AZ 85225. However, due to COVID-19 seating is limited and unfortunally only those with an invitation are allowed to attend.
***please do not attend if you are feeling any symptoms of COVID-19***
For those not who cannot physically attend the memorial service, you can log onto FB live, IG live, or Zoom for a virtual viewing of Jr's service.
FB live: Chema Iracema Hernandez
IG live: rml0812
Zoom: https://us04web.zoom.us/j/4493664099?pwd=Wkl6YUFpNm5TdUI3TTdoV1oyOTlUUT09