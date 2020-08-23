1/1
Gail Burrows Hink
Gail Burrows Hink

Phoenix, AZ - Gail Burrows Hink, 76, of Phoenix, Arizona, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 19, 2020.

Born, October 3, 1944 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, she was the daughter of the late Iram Horace Brewster and Margret Burrows Brewster.

She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Robert Darrell Hink, and her son Darin Robert Hink and wife Christy Lynn Wood, of Phoenix, Arizona; Her husband's brothers Darrell Dean Hink and Larry Dean Hink; Her sister Barbara Brewster Jones of Sellersville, Pennsylvania, niece Alison Jones Hopkins, and nephews Patric Alan Jones and Christopher Duggan Jones.

A future memorial service will be held to celebrate the life of Gail Burrows Hink. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the HALO Animal Rescue, 3227 E Bell Road, d151, Phoenix, Arizona, 85032.






Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 23 to Aug. 26, 2020.
