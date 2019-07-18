|
|
Gail Davis
Phoenix - It is with sadness that our family is announcing that Gail Davis passed from this world to be with her Lord and Savior on July 9, 2019. Gail was born Myrna Gail Newton in Pontiac, Michigan on September 24, 1929, to parents Donna White and Harry Newton. However, as soon as she was old enough to make the decision for herself, the name Myrna went away. She moved to Phoenix in the early 40's with her Mother and graduated from Phoenix Union High School in 1947. She is preceded in death by her parents and her husband of sixty years, Hank Davis.
After Graduation, she met Henry "Hank" Davis, and they were married September 3, 1949. Hank was a career Navy man, and Gail Stayed in Phoenix for the largest part of his world travels. They did, however, live in San Diego, CA for an extended time, becoming San Diego Chargers fans.
Gail worked for many years in the insurance industry, starting at Udell Insurance Agency in Phoenix, then moving to Glens Falls Insurance, and finally to Burns, Harrelson, & Burns Insurance, where she worked her way to Admin Vice President, until her retirement.
Hank passed away in 2009, after almost sixty years of marriage, and since they had no children, Gail spent a lot of time alone. Gail loved people... she knew everything about every person she dealt with over the years, from receptionists & nurses in her doctor's offices, to the waitresses who served her at her favorite restaurants; knowing the names of their spouses and children, and always asking about their lives. After Hank's death, she would drive 25 miles a day from her home in South Phoenix to the Village Inn restaurant in Chandler just to be served by the people she considered her friends. When she could no longer navigate the distance, she changed her lunch trips to Coco's on 7th Street. When you met Gail, you always saw that welcoming smile on her face.
In 2016, Gail's mental acuity began to decline. We did not know she was in the beginning stages of Alzheimer's. In September 2017, she moved from her home of 69 years to the Stratford Care Center, where she spent the remainder of her life. Gail's family would like to thank the caregivers at the Stratford who attended to Gail, and knew how to make her smile; specifically Mariah, Angela, Cory, Kim, & Tracie, and to Hospice of the Valley for the caring treatment of Gail for the last ten months of her life.
Gail is survived by sisters-in-law Donna Jean Robertson and Carol Sue Culver; cousin Judy (John) Lonetti and several nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, July 20, 2019 at Resthaven/Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens, 4310 E. Southern Ave, Phoenix, at 10:00am with a brief viewing from 9:15am to 9:45am. Her memorial service will be held the following Saturday, July 27, 2019 at Riverside Missionary Baptist Church, 1050 E. Baseline Rd, Phoenix, at 10:30am, with lunch to follow.
Arrangements entrusted to Resthaven/Carr-Tenney Mortuary & Memorial Gardens, www.resthavencarrtenney.com. Donations may be made in the name of Gail Davis to Dayspring United Methodist Church, 1365 E. Elliott Rd, Tempe, AZ 85284, or to Hospice of the Valley, 1510 E Flower St. Phoenix, AZ 85014.
Published in The Arizona Republic from July 18 to July 21, 2019