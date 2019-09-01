|
Gail Driggs
Phoenix - Patricia Gail Dorsey Driggs passed away on August 24, 2019 surrounded by family and loved ones. She was born on November 21, 1933 in Decatur, Illinois to Donald Dorsey and Faye Shirey Dorsey. Gail lived a wonderful and remarkable life. She spent her early years in Decatur, taking dance and piano lessons. When Gail was 12 years old, her family moved to Arizona. She attended Madison Elementary School and North Phoenix High School, where she developed many life-long friendships. Shortly after her 18th birthday, Gail joined the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and remained an active member her entire life. She attended Millikin University her freshman year of college and then Brigham Young University where she earned a bachelor's degree in Education. Following her graduation in 1955, she taught elementary school at Madison #1 in Phoenix.
Gail married John Driggs on November 16, 1956 in the Mesa Arizona Temple. The first of five boys soon followed. Gail's greatest joy was being a mother to Doug, Andy, Tom, Adam and Peter. She raised and taught them correct principles and to love the Lord. She cheered her boys on at tennis matches, football and basketball games, music recitals, and pinewood derbies. All five sons were Eagle Scouts and served full-time missions for their church.
Gail served as First Lady of Phoenix between 1970-1974 when her husband served two terms as Mayor of Phoenix. Gail was active in the community and very generous with her time and efforts in serving others. She served as President of the Foundation for Blind Children and was on their board for several years and was also involved with many other civic organizations and charitable causes.
Gail took genuine interest in spending time with others. She was a loyal friend and maintained close friendships throughout her life with friends both far and near. She made a significant difference in the lives of many. Gail supported John's civic involvement attending and hosting many events. She had a knack for organizing great parties both big and small. Gail also found time to play tennis and enjoyed needlepointing and other crafts. She was an excellent cook. She loved to read books and enjoyed participating in book clubs with her friends. She loved to travel with her family and made special trips with her grandchildren. Gail was passionate about genealogy and spent countless hours and made many trips in search of her family history. She also served in many leadership capacities in her church and served as a Church-Service Missionary at the Mesa Regional Family History Center for several years, helping other people discover their family roots.
Gail is survived by her five sons Doug (Liz), Andrew (Hassel), Tom (Sierra), Adam (Leonore) and Peter (Melanie) and their 24 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Gail was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years John Douglas Driggs and her parents and brothers Ronald Gene Dorsey and James Herbert Dorsey, with whom she shared a special bond. Memorial Services will be held on September 7, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Arcadia Ward building located at 4225 N. 56th Street, Phoenix, Arizona 85018, with a reception following the services. Donations may be made to the Muhammad Ali Parkinson Center.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 1, 2019