Gail Hilton Wood
Mesa - Gail Hilton Wood, 85, passed away Mar 28th, 2019 in Mesa, AZ. She was born in Phx, AZ on July 26th, 1933 to Lyle Hilton and Isabel Cardon. She attended Mesa High, BYU and received a Master's in Psychology from Cal State. Gail married Vincent Alma Wood from Berkeley, CA in the Mesa AZ LDS Temple and moved to Concord, CA where Vince started his Dental practice. They moved to Walnut Creek, CA where they raised their 7 children. Gail worked as a Grief Counselor and served faithfully in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints including a Mission in SLC, UT. She was a fabulous seamstress, scholar, cook, vocalist and teacher. Her legacy of love, leadership and wisdom lives on in her 7 children: Kent Wood (Rhonda), of Orem, UT; Keith Wood, of Folsom, CA; Michele Baer (Sterling) of Mesa, AZ; Tammy Runia (Scott) of Provo, UT; Shauna Hansen (Van) of Mesa, AZ; Noel Frame of Mesa, AZ; Stacy Woods (Matt) of Mission Viejo, CA; and siblings Kent Hilton (Rochelle) of Alpine, UT and Steve Hilton (Heidi) of Heber, UT. She was also blessed with 41 grandchildren and 48 great-grandchildren. Gail was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent, a grandson, Ryan Scott Runia, a daughter-in-law, Kathleen Stone Wood, parents, Lyle and Electa Hilton, Alma and Isabel Hunt and two siblings, Donna Hilton Gardner and Dale Clair Hilton. Services are Sat, April 13th, 2019 at 10 AM, with a visitation at 9 AM at the Mt. View LDS Stake Ctr, 1550 N. Val Vista Dr. Mesa, AZ 85213. Add'l viewing Fri, April 12th from 6:30-8:00 PM same location. Graveside services are Mon, April 15th, 2019 at 2PM, Oakmont Memorial Park in Lafayette, CA https://www.oakmontmortuary.com/. In lieu of flowers, send donations to give.lds.org/humanitarian or give.byu.edu/memorial.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 7, 2019