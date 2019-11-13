|
Gailen Manuel Godinez
Phoenix - Gailen Manuel Godinez, 67, born in Lamar CO December 18, 1951, passed away November 9, 2019. in Phoenix AZ
His parents settled in Glendale AZ when he was a child, and they spent many summers following and working the crops in California. He spent some high school years in Merced CA where he met his future wife. He retired from Maricopa County Highway Department after 30 years as a heavy equipment operator. He could be found many nights and weekends at the softball fields, playing, watching and drinking for the sport he loved. He also coached his children and many others in softball and track & field.
Survived by his wife of 48 years Elizabeth , daughters Delphina (Craig) Scholl, Danielle Godinez, Dawn Godinez, Dina (Scott) Slown, Dalene Godinez, sons Galindo Jr. (Jessica), Raymond, and 19 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Also survived by sisters Alice Chagolla, Margie (Lorenzo) Gatica, Rita (Frank) Floersh and Mona Bianchi
Preceded in death by his parents Manuel and Olivia, brother Raymond, sisters Caroline, Cecilia Maldonaldo, Joanne Grijalva, and Donna Gutierrez
Visitation will be held on Monday November 18, 2019 5pm to 7pm, Rosary will begin at 7pm at Holy Cross Funeral Home 9925 W Thomas Rd, Avondale AZ
Funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday November 19, 2019 11am at St. Vincent de Paul Church 3140 N 51st Ave, Phoenix AZ, with burial to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 13 to Nov. 15, 2019