|
|
Gale Brimhall
Gilbert - Gale J Brimhall of Gilbert, Arizona passed away on November 9, 2019 at the age of 82. He and his twin were born the youngest of 13 children on August 14, 1937 to Logan and Mary Brimhall in Taylor, Arizona. Gale married Alycesun Dee Shepherd on January 2, 1960 in the Mesa Arizona Temple of the Church of Jesus-Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Gale and Aly were blessed with 5 children; Jayne, Stacy, Steven, Jared and MariAlice. Gale's beloved wife, Alycesun was stricken with cancer and died May 17, 1979. Gale later married Sherie Howell who deceased Sept. 6, 2019. Gale was also privileged to be a father to foster child Christina Arthur and two step-children, Toni and Eddy VanGelderen.
Of Gale, it can be said, "They just don't make them like they used to." He was a son, a brother, a husband, a father and a grandfather. Gale labored with his might, mind and strength his entire life to be a devout follower of Jesus Christ.
As a lifelong student and teacher of the gospel of Jesus Christ he consistently would study the doctrine, with a special love and passion for following the Prophets, Seers and Revelators. Every one of his posterity has been influenced by his testimony of the living prophets and finding lasting joy in keeping covenants.
Aside from Gale's spiritual strength, he was powerfully strong physically. Anyone who worked with him or who compared his or her hands to his giant hands would understand. He was about doing and progressing.
Gale is survived by his eldest daughter Jayne (Clare) Brimhall and husband, David Clare of Salem, Utah; his son, Stacy Brimhall and wife, Parshelle of Gilbert, Arizona; his son, Steven Brimhall and wife, Wendy of Pinedale, Arizona; his son, Jared Brimhall and wife, Dawn of Gilbert, Arizona; and his daughter Marialice (Calhoun) Brimhall and husband, Craig Calhoun of McKinney, Texas; 32 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren. Gale will be buried next to his wife Aly at the Mesa Cemetery in Mesa, AZ.
There will be a Viewing on Friday, 11/15/19 from 6-8:00pm at Bunker Family Funerals, 33 N Centennial Way Mesa, AZ 85201.
Funeral Services will be Saturday 11/16/19, with a Family Viewing from 10:00am util time of service at 11:00am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints 2233 S. Wade Dr., Gilbert, AZ 85295
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019