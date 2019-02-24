Resources
More Obituaries for Gale Farlow
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gale Thomas Farlow


1943 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Gale Thomas Farlow Obituary
Gale Thomas Farlow

Glendale - Gale Thomas Farlow, 75 passed away peacefully February 18, 2019 from complications of Parkinson disease. He was born on October 4th 1943 in Oakley MI. to Robert Crawford Farlow and Maude Elva VanWagner. He married Lyola Jean Birmingham May 9, 1964. He is survived by his wife Lyola and their 6 children; Jeff (Deb), Gail (Adam), Steven, Christina (Scott), Amy, and Joy (Darren). Gale has 21 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. He was also grandpa or papa to many of his grandchildren friends. He was respected and loved by all family and friends and will be remembered as a kind and gentle man. He will be greatly missed by all.

Gale was a Civil Service Employee for 37 years, working at Wurtsmith AFB in Oscoda, MI; Port Austin radar site in Port Austin MI; and retired from Luke Air Force Base, Glendale AZ.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For information please email Amy at

[email protected]
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.