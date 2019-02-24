|
Gale Thomas Farlow
Glendale - Gale Thomas Farlow, 75 passed away peacefully February 18, 2019 from complications of Parkinson disease. He was born on October 4th 1943 in Oakley MI. to Robert Crawford Farlow and Maude Elva VanWagner. He married Lyola Jean Birmingham May 9, 1964. He is survived by his wife Lyola and their 6 children; Jeff (Deb), Gail (Adam), Steven, Christina (Scott), Amy, and Joy (Darren). Gale has 21 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. He was also grandpa or papa to many of his grandchildren friends. He was respected and loved by all family and friends and will be remembered as a kind and gentle man. He will be greatly missed by all.
Gale was a Civil Service Employee for 37 years, working at Wurtsmith AFB in Oscoda, MI; Port Austin radar site in Port Austin MI; and retired from Luke Air Force Base, Glendale AZ.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. For information please email Amy at
[email protected]
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 24, 2019