|
|
Garrett Bernard O'Hara
Gary passed away in his home on December 9, 2019, at the age of 78. He is survived by his wife Linda, daughters Erinne Aboytes and Heather Dalton, and son Christopher O'Hara; grandchildren Hunter Dalton, Max and Gianna Aboytes; and brother Gerald (wife Karen) O'Hara; and cousins, nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by his parents Wilmuth and Bernard O'Hara, and brother Ronald O'Hara.
Gary was born in San Francisco, Ca, and lived most of his life in the S.F. Bay Area. After serving in the US Navy at Coronado, Ca, he worked for the Santa Fe Railroad and American Protective Services. He enjoyed golfing, square dancing, was an Oakland Raiders season ticket holder for a decade; as well as being a S.F. 49ers and Golden State Warriors fan. He loved spending time with family and many friends. Upon retirement he moved to Elk Grove, Ca. and then to Sun City Festival in Buckeye, Az.
A service and reception will be held in California. The family would like to thank Banner Hospice for their wonderful care prior to his passing.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 23 to Dec. 24, 2019