Garry Eugene York



Phoenix - 83, retired teacher from Palm Lane School in the Cartwright District where he taught for over 26 years passed away on August 1, 2020. He was born in Oklahoma to Eugene and Thelma York in 1937 and moved to Arizona in 1944. He attended Murphy School, West Phoenix High School, Phoenix College and graduated from Arizona State University in 1959. He was a past member of Phi Delta Kappa, a life member of the National Education Association and active in the Cartwright Education Association. Garry was an active in his neighborhood association and a member of Epworth United Methodist Church. In retirement, he served six years on the Cartwright School Board and became active in the All School Retirees Association (ASRA). He served as state president and later on with Scholarship Foundation committee. He was proceeded in death by his wife of 43 years, Marjorie and his son Kenneth. He is survived by his daughter Juli (Todd), grandchildren Molly and Ben and sister Rea Lavon in VA. Services to be held a future date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent Katie Elgar AASRA Scholarship Foundation 2519 W. Night Owl Lane, Phoenix, Arizona 85085









