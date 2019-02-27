Services
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 2, 2019
4:00 PM
The Ole Brass Rail
3738 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ
Garry L. Smith


Garry L. Smith Obituary
Garry L Smith

Phoenix - Garry L Smith of Phoenix AZ passed away on January 27, 2019. He was born on October 7, 1936 in Vermontville, Michigan. Preceded in death by his wife Bobbi Smith. Father to 6 children, 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren and a great friend to many.

A celebration of Garry's life will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 4pm. The Ole Brass Rail 3738 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018. He was very loved and will be greatly missed.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 27, 2019
