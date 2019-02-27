|
|
Garry L Smith
Phoenix - Garry L Smith of Phoenix AZ passed away on January 27, 2019. He was born on October 7, 1936 in Vermontville, Michigan. Preceded in death by his wife Bobbi Smith. Father to 6 children, 9 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren and a great friend to many.
A celebration of Garry's life will be Saturday, March 2, 2019 at 4pm. The Ole Brass Rail 3738 E Thomas Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85018. He was very loved and will be greatly missed.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Feb. 27, 2019