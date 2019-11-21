|
Gary Brody
On November 9, 2019 in Glendale, Arizona, Gary Leon Brody, loving husband and father of four, passed to his place with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ at the age of 82 in Glendale, Arizona after a battle with lung cancer. Gary was born on July 3, 1937 in Park Falls, Wisconsin to the late Orval Brody and Ella (Ajo) Brody.
For more details, please see Heritagefuneralchapels.com. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be sent to The and/or The of Arizona at www.americancancerfund.org
Published in The Arizona Republic from Nov. 21 to Nov. 24, 2019