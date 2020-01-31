|
Gary Carr
Gary Carr, a wheelchair assistant at Sky Harbor Airport and resident of Phoenix passed away peacefully on January 17, 2020 at the age of 61.
Gary was born in Phoenix and moved to California in his adolescence. He attended Upland High School, and was an outstanding football, baseball and basketball player. After graduation, Gary attended Chaffey College to play football. He then received a full scholarship to Fresno State and played two years as a running back. Gary signed as a free agent with the Seattle Seahawks and played throughout a single preseason. He returned to Phoenix in 1996 and resided there for the remainder of his life.
While Gary's athletic prowess is most certainly one of his greatest legacies, it is perhaps his uncanny ability to forge deep and unique relationships which define his life even more profoundly. Whether he knew you a month, a year or a decade, Gary made meaningful, lasting friendships with nearly everyone he met with ease. The empty seat at his grandchildren's future birthday parties, or his family's events, or his friends' gatherings, or the next Cardinals' game, will surely be cause for tribute to the man who was everyone's best friend. His contagious smile, infectious laugh and kind heart will be missed terribly.
Gary is survived by his son, Derrell Carr (Renee), his granddaughters Miranda and Arynn, his nieces Nicole and Candice Cade, his nephew Jordan Jackson, his great nephews Isaiah Clark, Lacelo Mason and DJ Scott, his great nieces Lariah and Lamoni Mason, his cousin Donnette Jones, his adopted grandchildren, Tiyerra Vigil, Italy, Clifton and Lauren Cannady and numerous beloved aunts, uncles and cousins.
Gary was predeceased by his father, Alfred Carr, his mother, Hazel Jeffress, his sister Tamara Carr-Cade, and his son Aaron Carr.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Preston Funeral Home Inc., 1800 S. Central Avenue, Phoenix, Arizona 85040. (602) 304-0083
Friends, family and others whose lives Gary touched are invited on February 8, 2020 to Bethesda Community Baptist Church, 906 E. Jones Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85040. Viewing will be held at 12 pm, and the funeral at 1 pm.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Jan. 31 to Feb. 2, 2020