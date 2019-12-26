Resources
Goodyear - Atkinson, Gary D., formerly of Olathe and Wichita, KS, ended his battle with cancer December 19. He was 66 years old. Gary was born in Oklahoma City on July 4, 1953 to Bill and Dorothy Atkinson, interrupting a family picnic. He is survived by his wife Lynda, beloved dogs Molly and Rowdy, mother-in-law Cathy Black, sister-in-law Maryann Atkinson, nieces Shelley Atkinson, Victoria Pritchard, Piper Atkinson, nephew Bill Atkinson and a large extended family. He never knew a stranger, and will also be missed by countless friends. Gary was preceded in death by his father and mother, brother Bill and sister-in-law Pat, brother Tom, sister and brother-in-law Nancy and Marvin Deckert and father-in-law Jim Black. Gary was a graduate of Kapaun High School in Wichita, KS and Wichita State University. He loved sports and had a special passion for Golf. Visitation will be held, beginning at 4:00 pm Sunday, December 29, followed by Holy Rosary at 6:00 pm, at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery & Funeral Home, 9925 W. Thomas Road, Avondale, AZ 85392. His funeral Mass will be Monday, December 30, at 10:30 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church, 13720 W. Thomas Rd, Avondale, AZ 85392. In lieu of flowers, we suggest donations to the , Mayo Clinic Cancer Center - Research, or a .
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 26 to Dec. 29, 2019
