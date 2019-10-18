Services
Gary David Kramer

Gary David Kramer

Scottsdale - (June 3, 1940-October 17, 2019)

Gary David Kramer passed away October 17, 2019 at the age of 79 in Scottsdale, AZ. He leaves his wife, Lois, of 42 years; a sister (Mae); two daughters, Ann Seiden (Danny) & Jessica Baca (Adam); and six adoring grandchildren (Jackson, Quinn, Witt, Hope, Henry, and Mack.) Gary was born in Bay City, MI and grew up helping his family on their rural farm. He earned bachelor's degrees in residential building and electrical engineering from Michigan State University and later a master's degree from University of Colorado. He worked as an electrical engineer at Motorola throughout his career and served in the U.S. Air Force and Air National Guard, retiring from reserve duty in 1992 at the rank of Lt. Colonel, including active duty service during the Vietnam War. Gary was loved by many throughout his life and leaves a legacy of service, hard work, and family. A celebration of Gary's life will be held Monday, October 21, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at First Southern Baptist Church of Scottsdale, 5230 N. Scottsdale Road, Paradise Valley. In lieu of flowers, donations are encouraged to Military Assistance Mission. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019
