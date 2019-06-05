|
|
Gary Douglas Steele
Flagstaff - Gary Douglas Steele - or Papa, to those he loved, was born 8/22/1939 at St. Joseph's Hospital in Phoenix. Gary's adventure ended peacefully, May 18, 2019 in Flagstaff, Arizona.
He is joining his Father, Louis C. Steele, Mother, Melba Rose Wilson, Sister Pat Barnhouse and Brother Greg O. Steele, Son in Law, Mike Dixon, and his beloved golden retriever, Jeep. He leaves behind his companion, Donna Pinson, Brother, Ken Steele (Fran), Son, Gary Scott Steele, Daughter, Carie Steele Dixon, Former Wife, Kathleen Steele, Grandchildren, Mikey Dixon, Troy Dixon, Molly Dixon Moore, Scotty Steele, Parker Steele and his Great Grandson, Jett Michael Dixon.
Gary attended Sunnyslope High School in Phoenix, AZ and A.A. Stagg High School in Stockton, CA. At the young age of 13, he began his path to success when he started working at Dunn Edwards Paint. A few years later, he achieved the Boy Scouts of America's highest rank, Eagle Scout. He continued his progress as he joined the Painter's Union and became an apprentice. Shortly after, he earned the position of foreman and rapidly ascended to the position of superintendent at Klass Brother's Painting. In 1968 he made the jump and founded National Paint and Drywall Contractors, Inc., which thrived for over 40 years. Gary's visionary nature led him to vertically integrate his operation by becoming part-owner of his primary drywall supply company, American Gypsum. During his tenure with American Gypsum, he would travel from AZ to NM in order to oversee manufacturing. Gary was known for much more than his work ethic. He is world renowned for his participation in international Speed Ski Racing. To this day, in the waterski racing world, Gary was commonly boasted about as the "Best Shoe in the Business." He earned this title by driving his boats and skiers to the winner's circle nearly every race. Gary would work endlessly to perfect his boats and engines until they were the fastest and most reliable boats on the field.
Gary was also an avid hunter with a propensity to track and harvest some of the world's most sought after trophy animals on the North American and African continents. Among his prize harvests was his 12 point elk, which was taken in his home state of Arizona. Most of his hunting accolades are proudly displayed at his home in Flagstaff.
He was loved by all who crossed his path. He had a welcoming smile, beautiful sky-blue eyes and the firmest handshake around. His generosity and concern towards everyone was never ending.
Two "Celebrations of Life" will be held. Donna Pinson will be hosting the first one at her home in Northern Phoenix on June 8, 2019 from 2:00 pm to 4:00 pm. Email for address & directions at [email protected] The second celebration will be hosted by Kathy Steele & Carie Dixon - date, time & location to be determined.
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 5, 2019