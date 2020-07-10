Gary Duane Berg



Mesa - 1939 - 2020



On July 1st, 2020 Gary passed away after a brief battle with brain cancer in Mesa, AZ.



He was born on March 31st, 1939 in Everett, WA and resided there until 1995 when he retired from Boeing and moved to Mesa.



Gary was in the Everett High School Graduating Class of 1956. He served in the U.S. Army for four years and went on to work as a machinist for Western Gear and Boeing, retiring at the age of 55. Gary dedicated his whole life to his wife Jeanne, his three daughters and his grandchildren. He will be remembered by many for his hard work ethic, his passion for helping others, his gregarious personality and his ability to make a joke out of just about anything. He will be missed by his many friends, including those from his favorite hangout OTG, who kept him company after Jeanne passed, especially when the snowbirds went home.



Gary was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years Jeanne. He is survived by his three daughters, Christy Roesbery (Ed), Brenda Cook (Rick) and Paula Bafaro (Troy), his seven grandchildren, Jessica Roesbery (Richard), Ryan Roesbery (Kari), Kyle Cook, Timmy Cook (Nikki),Travis Torres (Megan), Trevor Torres (Melissa), and Drew Torres, seven great-grandchildren (one more on the way) and one great-great-grandchild. He is also survived by his sister Gail Valentine (Paul).



Gary will be dearly missed by his family and many friends in both Washington and Arizona. He lived life to the fullest and his family thanks you for being a part of it.



We will be honoring Gary with celebrations of life in both Everett and Mesa, once it is allowed and safe to have gatherings large enough to accommodate.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store