Gary Edward Druckman



Gilbert - Gary Edward Druckman passed away on Friday, September 18, 2020 at his home in Gilbert, AZ. He is survived by his wife Marta, his daughters Abby and Elly, his mother Susan Laventhol Siegel, and his aunts Josay Laventhol and Pat Laventhol. He was preceded in death by his father Lee Druckman and his brother Carl Druckman.



Gary was born in Tucson, AZ on July 21, 1956, and graduated from Tucson High School in 1974. He went on to attend San Diego State University and remained in California for many years before moving to Park City, UT where he met and married Marta Nall, his wife of 24 years.



Gary was a wonderful father to his daughters, a dedicated husband, loving son and brother, and a constant friend to so many people throughout his life. He enjoyed gardening, collecting antiques, and connecting with new people - always with a smile on his face and the ability to make them feel special.



Gary pursued many business opportunities throughout his life, but his passion and commitment to tennis remained constant. From the moment he first picked up a racket at the age of 2, he focused on the sport with true dedication - both as a player and later as a coach. He started coaching at the age of 16 at Deerfield Academy (MA). Gary had over 40 years of USPTA junior development coaching experience, and never lost the joy he felt instructing young people in the spirit and etiquette of the game. He always went the extra mile, not only teaching the game but also instilling confidence, determination, and pride in his students.



The family will be holding a private memorial service in Tucson, AZ, due to the current limitations for gatherings. In lieu of flowers, donations to The Steven M Gootter Foundation would be appreciated.



GIFTS TO THE STEVEN M. GOOTTER FOUNDATION



Your support will help fund the scientific research into the the causes and treatments of Sudden Cardiac Death at the University of Arizona Sarver Heart Center.



The Steven M. Gootter Foundation



P.O. Box 64583



Tucson, AZ 85728-4583









