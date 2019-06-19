|
Gary F. Patrone
Scottsdale - Gary F. Patrone, 64 of Scottsdale, Arizona, passed away on June 7, 2019. Born in Trenton, New Jersey where he grew up and attended Notre Dame High School in Lawrenceville, NJ. After high school he attended and graduated Air Conditioning and Refrigeration School and obtained a job with Hill Refrigeration in Trenton. Later, he was employed with the Carrier Corporation in Indiana handling sales of Carrier equipment in the Central Midwest Region while continuing his college education.
During this time he lived in Indiana, Kentucky, Chicago, Ill and Ohio. Accepting a promotion he moved to Australia to take charge of the Carrier sales in the Asia Pacific Region covering Japan, China, Thailand, Indonesia, New Zealand and Iraq. After retiring he moved to Scottsdale, Arizona where he started a new company ARCpoint Labs now known as SonicTest Labs of Tempe, Mesa and Phoenix -Black Canyon. He enjoyed golfing and traveling for pleasure.
Gary was predeceased by his parents, Frank and Angelina (Tesauro) Patrone. He is survived by his brother, Frank and wife Michelle, his sisters, Susan Patrone and husband Dennis Newell, Lynda Johnson and husband Robert, two nephews Michael and Erik Patrone, his aunt Catherine Niwore, and many cousins.
A Memorial Service will be held Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 11:00 AM at the Accu-Care Crematorium and Funerals LLC. 4033 North 19th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85015. Final committal will be private. To send condolences to the family, please visit www.accucarecremation.com
Published in The Arizona Republic on June 19, 2019