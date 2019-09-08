|
Gary Gaston
- - Gary Gaston, passed away on August 27th, 2019 at the age of 75. He was born October 14th 1943 in Salem, Ill.. He is predeceased by parents Billy C. and Daisy Nell Gaston. He is survived by his longtime girlfriend Shannon Vey, brother Lynn Gaston wife Linda, sister Brenda Chappell husband Ron and daughter Lorie Mitchell. Gary served in the U.S. Army for two years & was a retired jeweler. He loved life & lived it to the fullest. Celebration of life is pending.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 8, 2019