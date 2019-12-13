|
Gary Gregory
Gary Gregory passed away peacefully on November 20, 2019, after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disese. Gary was born in Pasadena, California, on September 22, 1945, to Lee and Lenore Gregory. Gary is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Gail and her children, Mickey (Brad) and Mike (Janine), his sisters, Laurie and Jessica, and brother, Matt. He leaves seven grandchildren and more friends than we can count, but Mick, Chuck, Jerry, Randy, and Rob were at the top of any list of great friends. Gary graduated from Cal Poly and trained as an engineer. Working nonstop was tough and took away from his desire to lead a balanced life. Gary went back to Arizona State and got his post baccalaureate degree, so he could use his gifted math skills to teach students in Cave Creek. He used his summers to enjoy his passions - fishing, hiking, and camping. Gary had a lot of loves. First and foremost, he loved Gail. He loved to pamper her during their outdoor excursions. He loved riding his motorcycle. He loved Yellowstone Park, and spent time working for the U.S. Forest Service in Montana. He enjoyed traveling - whether it was a cruise in Alaska or a vacation in France, Gary was always ready try something new. Simply put: he loved adventure. He loved his grandkids. Known as Pappa, he was at every sporting event and loved to teach them chess and card games. Gary loved music and cars. He loved telling jokes and manning the grill. Gary was an athlete: running marathons and triathlons. He'd find any reason to go on a bike ride. He loved to build and fly model airplanes. He also loved to rebuild them after they crashed. A friend to many, he was ultra-handy. He'd be the first guy at your house with a hammer or wrench. He'd also be there with a six-pack to watch a ballgame. He LIVED his life. He packed a whole lot of it in his first 65 years until Parkinson's took away his abilities. He never gave up the fight. He was inspiring and will be missed by many. A private memorial is being planned.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Dec. 13 to Dec. 15, 2019