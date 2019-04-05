Services
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Bunker's Garden Chapel
33 North Centennial Way
Mesa, AZ
Gary James Davis

Mesa - Gary James Davis, 64, of Mesa, passed on after a short illness on April 1, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Margit, daughters Rachel Beals (David) of Illinois, Alexis Davis of Arizona, and Oakley Beachler (Nick) of Arizona, his mother Carol A. Davis of Florida, brother Gregory Davis or Florida, eight grandchildren Zoe Ornelas and Lucas Davis of Illinois, Enrique Davis, Kaley McTeer and Brody McTeer of Arizona, Brawley Davis, Zane Beachler and Olivia Beachler of Arizona, one great-grandchild Ja'Von Jordan of Arizona, and several granddogs and grandcats. Preceded in death by his father George W Davis and grandparents. He is also survived by many friends, neighbors and acquantances. We all will miss his long talks and willingness to help everyone with their projects. Vietnam era Air Force Veteran.

Many thanks to the emergency room and ICU staff at Banner Desert for their wonderful care and kindness. Gary will be forever loved and missed. Memorial donations to donor's favorite charity.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Apr. 5, 2019
