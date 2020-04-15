|
Gary Joe Guthridge
Phoenix - Gary Joe Guthridge, 77, of Phoenix, Arizona entered eternal life on Saturday, April 11, 2020. He was born to parents Clifford and Joyce Guthridge, on October 16, 1942 in Wichita, Kansas. He loved his parents. His grandfather taught him how to build a boat and Gary took him and his mother on a wild ride down the Mississippi River. Gary proudly enlisted in the Marine Corps in October 1963. He was honored to be in the MIKE 3/5 1st Marine Corps Division. He spent 14 months in active combat in Vietnam. He fought in Operation Desoto, Operation Union, and Union 2. He showed great courage on Hill 71. His battalion was awarded the Presidential Unit Citation. He reached the rank of Corporal before being honorably discharged in January 1968. After his service, Gary spent some time in Wichita, Kansas and moved to Arizona in the '70s. Gary owned a painting contractor company, Circle G Services. If your home was painted by him, know that he was the most honest man and that he took pride in making it perfect. Gary personified the strength and courage that he learned in the Marines. If you spent time at the Guthridge home, you would hear Gary belting out his greatest hits, "I Love Pickles," and "Smoke That Cigarette." If you were lucky enough, you sat outside with him and he told you stories and jokes. We were blessed to learn many valuable lessons from Gary during his 77 years, among them: Grow beautiful tomato plants; the best cup of coffee is the color of the Colorado River; Mayo goes great on everything; always be early; if you have a mobility scooter, deck it out with Marine memorabilia; aliens exist; Hawaii smells like sugarcane; parrots are hilarious; a drive in your truck is good medicine; "Uptown Funk" is a jam; your dog is your best friend; give to those in need; try to have 4 good days a week; you won't see hummingbirds every day; Jesus is your savior; the Bible is the best book ever written; be proud of your country; thank servicemen & women; stay humble. Gary is survived by his loving daughters Erica Guthridge, Michelle Guthridge (and partner Katy Jarms), Nicole Guthridge and his wife Elaine Guthridge and his dog Yogi. Keep an eye out for rainbows, fireworks, birds, and sunshine. He is eating a Nu-way burger and a chocolate malt in heaven with his vet buddies, family, and friends.
Due to CDC guidelines, his memorial services are postponed until allowed. We will be sure to update his Facebook group page when it has been set. https://www.facebook.com/groups/681059519310538/
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 15 to Apr. 17, 2020