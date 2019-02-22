Gary L. Cooper



White River - Gary L. Cooper, 83, born in White River, Arizona, fittingly passed away on Arizona's statehood birthday. Gary was preceded in death by his wife, Roberta, and survived by his two children, Julianne Wheeler and Jon Cooper (Jackie), five grandchildren, Samantha Terrell (Marc), Shannon Wheeler, Brynn Wheeler, Max Cooper, and JD Wheeler, and by his five siblings, Gaye Ludwick, Ron Cooper, Carol Terry (Garry), Steve Cooper (Mary), and Kim Pierce (Greg). Gary, a former Assistant State Engineer for the Arizona Department of Transportation, was known for his knowledge of roadway construction and his expertise in materials specifications. Stoic and pragmatic, he was knowledgeable in all things Arizona. More importantly, Gary was the center of his large, loving family and everybody's favorite; his devotion to his family was unparalleled. A Celebration of Our Father's Life will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. at Hanson's Desert Hills Mortuary, 6500 E. Bell Rd, Scottsdale. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of the Valley. Condolences may be expressed at www.whitneymurphyfuneralhome.com Published in The Arizona Republic from Feb. 22 to Feb. 23, 2019