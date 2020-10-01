Gary L. Fangman



Phoenix, AZ - Gary L. Fangman 72 of Phoenix, AZ, passed away on September 16, 2020 at Honor Health Deer Valley Medical Center.



Gary was born in Omaha, NE. Gary's professional career began in the insurance business working along with his late father at Fangman Insurance in Council Bluffs, IA.



In 1984 Gary moved his family to Phoenix, AZ where he worked International Environmental. He attended St Joseph's Catholic Church and was a Knights of Columbus Council Member and a former Grand Knight. Gary had many hobbies including sports, horses, motorcycles, cars, racing, hunting, camping and fishing during his life.



Everyone knew Gary was an avid Nebraska Cornhuskers and Arizona Cardinals fan, but his greatest love in life was his commitment to his family. Gary and Sally were married 46 years. Survivors in addition to Sally include his sons Eric Fangman (Kathryn), Trenton Fangman (Brittany) and Jordan Fangman (Heather). Gary also leaves behind 5 beloved grandchildren and two sisters. Services will be held Saturday October 3,2020 at St Joseph's Catholic Parish with a slide show beginning at 11:30, Mass at noon, Interment at Holy Redeemer Cemetery and a visitation to follow at Gary and Sally's home.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store