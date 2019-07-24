|
Gary Lee Goolsby
Phoenix - Gary Lee Goolsby age 78, passed away Wed., June 26, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ, after an illness he suffered this last year. Gary was born in Kansas City, Missouri, 12 Oct. 1940, to Lester and Kathleen Goolsby. Gary moved to AZ as a young boy with his family in 1955. He grew up in AZ completing his education at ASU. He worked for Texaco Inc. for a number of years. Leaving Texaco Inc., he bought and owned two successful flower shops in So. CA for over 20 years. Always made his home in Cave Creek, AZ.
He was predeceased by his parents, a brother, a son, Daniel in 2008, and his first wife, Mary Truax Goolsby in 2010.
He is survived by his wife, Linda Newby Goolsby, and one son, Jason Goolsby.
A sister, Sherry Berrett, two brothers, Terry Goolsby and Larry Goolsby, and one granddaughter, Savanah Goolsby. Several nephews and nieces. And many friends.
Gary was always there to help and aid his family and friends. He will be deeply missed.
Gary's wishes for his ashes to be Inter with his son at Greenmount Cemetery in Durango, CO.
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 24, 2019