Gary Lee Goss
Sun Lakes - Gary Lee Goss, 73, died March 16th, 2020, at home peacefully surrounded by family.
Gary was born July 6th, 1946, in Beatrice Nebraska, the son of late Benjamin Grady and Marjorie Goss. He was the oldest of four children. Proceeded in death by Sandy Goss and Janet Edelen survived by Alice Kathy Aranda.
Gary graduated from Merritt Hutton High School in Thornton Co in 1964. He served in the US Army and was stationed in Germany. This is where he married his wife Elisa Marie Fischer in 1969. After the Army Gary worked for the Denver Post and then on to the Arizona Republic newspapers as a mailer.
Gary's surviving wife of 50 years, Lisa, is thankful for their loving marriage and beautiful family they created together. They had 3 children, Mandy Balza, Gina Graham and Greg Goss. Along with spouses gave Gary and Lisa 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Gary was a loving man that touched many lives. He enjoyed traveling and spending time with family and life-long friends.
"Papa" we love you and will miss you always.
Gary's wishes were to not have a memorial service but for everyone to celebrate life!
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 16 to Apr. 19, 2020