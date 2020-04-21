Resources
Gary Lee Kirkpatrick

Gary Lee Kirkpatrick Obituary
Gary Lee Kirkpatrick

Sun City - Gary Lee Kirkpatrick died unexpectedly on April 13, 2020, in Sun City, Arizona at the age of 59.

Gary is survived by his fiance, Veronica Vargas, and their children; Angelina 4 and Gary Jr. 1 of Glendale, AZ and his eldest daughter Jacqueline DeGrazio of New Jersey, his brothers, Danny of Scottsdale, AZ and Mike Conway of Middleburgh, NY, and his sister, Patricia Bonanno of Hemet, CA.

Gary was born in 1961, in Biloxi, Mississippi to Dennis Kirkpatrick and Eleanor Leap Kirkpatrick. He graduated from Lindenhurst High School in Lindenhurst, NY. After moving from New York to Arizona, Gary began working in the recycling industry. Which later evolved into a partnership with his brother, Danny and together they built, Global Electronic Recycling. Gary has been the sole proprietor for a number of years.

Gary was a loving father, devoted brother, and great friend to many. Gary was passionate about the outdoors. He enjoyed camping, fishing, boating, off-roading, and metal detecting. His laughter was infectious and he lived a life full of zeal and excitement. There are no words to describe how greatly he will be missed.

He worked alongside Maureen Karpinski as co-founder of the Love House Kids Program of Phoenix, AZ which helps at-risk, neglected, and abused children. For 18 years, Gary and his company, GER, proudly sponsored many fundraising events for this beloved organization.

There will be no services held at this time. A memorial celebration of his life will be held at a time to be determined by the family. If you have any memories or would like to sign the guestbook, please visit Legacy.com.

In memory of Gary, please make any donations to the Love House Kids Program at www.lovehousekidsprogram.org.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020
