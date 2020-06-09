Gary Lee Steinmann
1948 - 2020
Gary Lee Steinmann

Laveen - Gary Lee Steinmann went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 29, 2020. Gary was born in Watseka, Illinois in 1948, and moved to Arizona in 1959. He served in the U.S. Navy, worked as an airline mechanic, and later started a hardwood flooring business. He enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting and camping, traveling and serving at his church. He is survived by his beloved wife, Leslee, of 47 years; daughters, Lisa (Ron), and Renee (Mike); two brothers; and six grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm on June 19, 2020 at Laveen Baptist Church, 5036 West Dobbins Road, Laveen, Arizona 85339.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Jun. 9 to Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Celebration of Life
02:00 PM
Laveen Baptist Church
Funeral services provided by
Lowmans Arizona Funeral Home
717 West Dobbins Road
Phoenix, AZ 85041
(602) 276-3601
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 10, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Robert Graves
