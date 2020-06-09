Gary Lee Steinmann



Laveen - Gary Lee Steinmann went to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on May 29, 2020. Gary was born in Watseka, Illinois in 1948, and moved to Arizona in 1959. He served in the U.S. Navy, worked as an airline mechanic, and later started a hardwood flooring business. He enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting and camping, traveling and serving at his church. He is survived by his beloved wife, Leslee, of 47 years; daughters, Lisa (Ron), and Renee (Mike); two brothers; and six grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00pm on June 19, 2020 at Laveen Baptist Church, 5036 West Dobbins Road, Laveen, Arizona 85339.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store