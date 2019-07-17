|
|
Gary Loren Edmonds
Phoenix -
1950 - 2019
Gary Loren Edmonds succumbed to cancer on July 6, 2019. Formerly President and CEO of Food for the Hungry International, Gary lived a long life of service, building up leaders, helping the poor, and forming connections between churches, businesses, and government entities. Some of Gary's last words were, "God is so good to us!" Gary is survived by wife Tricia, mother Mary Jane, children Matthew, Karina, Andrew and Kimberly, and grandchildren Evan, Isaac, Luke, Leilani, Malia, Nathanael and Abigail.
A celebration of life will be held on August 20, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Arizona Community Church, 9325 S. Rural Road, Tempe, AZ 85284. All friends and family are invited. For a more complete account of Gary's life and accomplishments, please go to https://www.tempemortuary.com/obituary/gary-edmonds
Published in The Arizona Republic on July 17, 2019