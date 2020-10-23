1/2
Gary M. Rycombel
1950 - 2020
Gary M. Rycombel

Gary M. Rycombel, 70, of Litchfield Park passed away and was lovingly embraced in the arms of Jesus Christ on October 18, 2020. He was born in Kenmore, New York on August 1, 1950. Gary was a veteran of the United States Air Force. During his service, he worked as an Air Traffic Controller. In 1973 he married Barbara Werner and later that same year they moved to Arizona. Arizona is where they would find their home and raise their two children, Janice and Brandon. Gary retired from the Arizona Department of Public Safety after 23 years.

Gary is survived by his loving wife of 47 years, Barbara Rycombel; his children, Janice Lowry (Jason) and Brandon Rycombel; his grandchildren , Emily Day, Kelsey Day, Klavdia Rycombel, Peyton Rycombel and Skyler Vermilyer; his siblings Frederick Rycombel and Louise Weiczorek and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Matthew and Helen Rycombel; his sister Phyllis Della Neve and his grandson, Jacob Day.

Gary will be missed by his loving family and his many friends. Rest in eternal peace Gary, we love you!

Gary will be laid to rest in Niagara Falls, New York.




Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 23 to Oct. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
West Resthaven Funeral Home
6450 West Northern Ave
Glendale, AZ 85301
6239398394
