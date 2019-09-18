|
Gary Rae Gorslin
Phoenix - Gary Rae Gorslin of Phoenix, Arizona went to be with the Lord, his wife and son on Sunday, August 25th, 2019 age 74. Born in Akron, Ohio. A loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He loved his family more than anything in this world. He referred to all as his sweethearts, or pumpkins.
Retired from USWest after 34 years, he also was Sergeant for the Phoenix Police Reserves. He was a member of the Phoenix Jaycees and the National Alliance of Businessmen. He had a passion for old cars and was a lifelong member and President of the Sun Country Model-T Club.
Gary is survived by his 3 children: Deborah Dunwell (Tom), Denise Riddell (Jason), and Dennis Gorslin (Jennifer), his brother Richard Gorslin, sister-in-law Carol Gorslin, her 2 children, Rich Gorslin (Sherry), Beth Heimerdinger (Kirk). He had 9 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren who all loved him.
He is preceded in death by his loving wife Margaret, and son Daniel, brother Robert Jr, parents Ruthe and Robert Gorslin.
Memorial Services will be held Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at 11:00am at Breakthru Community Church 8110 W Peoria Ave, Peoria, AZ 85345 by Pastor Sherry Gorslin. Family suggests donations be made to the church in memory of Gary.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 18, 2019