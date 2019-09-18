Services
Advantage Funeral and Cremation Services
6901 West Indian School Road
Phoenix, AZ 85033
(623) 846-1914
For more information about
Gary Gorslin
View Funeral Home Obituary
Memorial service
Saturday, Sep. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
Breakthru Community Church
8110 W Peoria Ave
Peoria, AZ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Gary Gorslin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gary Rae Gorslin


1944 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Gary Rae Gorslin Obituary
Gary Rae Gorslin

Phoenix - Gary Rae Gorslin of Phoenix, Arizona went to be with the Lord, his wife and son on Sunday, August 25th, 2019 age 74. Born in Akron, Ohio. A loving husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather. He loved his family more than anything in this world. He referred to all as his sweethearts, or pumpkins.

Retired from USWest after 34 years, he also was Sergeant for the Phoenix Police Reserves. He was a member of the Phoenix Jaycees and the National Alliance of Businessmen. He had a passion for old cars and was a lifelong member and President of the Sun Country Model-T Club.

Gary is survived by his 3 children: Deborah Dunwell (Tom), Denise Riddell (Jason), and Dennis Gorslin (Jennifer), his brother Richard Gorslin, sister-in-law Carol Gorslin, her 2 children, Rich Gorslin (Sherry), Beth Heimerdinger (Kirk). He had 9 grandchildren, and 6 great grandchildren who all loved him.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife Margaret, and son Daniel, brother Robert Jr, parents Ruthe and Robert Gorslin.

Memorial Services will be held Saturday, September 21st, 2019 at 11:00am at Breakthru Community Church 8110 W Peoria Ave, Peoria, AZ 85345 by Pastor Sherry Gorslin. Family suggests donations be made to the church in memory of Gary.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gary's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now