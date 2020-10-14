1/1
Gary Ray Christensen
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Ray Christensen

Gary Ray Christensen, "Mr. C" and "Uncle Gary" age 83, of Mesa, AZ passed away on October 10, 2020, in his second home, The Big Red Truck. Gary, born May 15, 1937 in Pima, AZ was a 31-year veteran teacher in Queen Creek Unified School District, he taught subjects in Math, Science, Wood Shop, and coached Girls Basketball and other sports. He was an avid hunter, outdoorsman, Lifetime NRA member, and gun safety instructor. Gary was everyone's favorite Uncle and a military veteran who served a peacekeeping tour of duty in South Korea. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Denmark. He was passionate about family and always supported his nieces and nephews in shooting activities and other family events.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday October 16th, with a viewing at 3:00 PM and services at 4:00 PM, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel, 745 North Val Vista Drive, Mesa, AZ 85213.

Interment: Saturday October 17th, 1:30 PM Pima Cemetery

A full obituary can be found at http://www.bunkercares.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved