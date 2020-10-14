Gary Ray Christensen
Gary Ray Christensen, "Mr. C" and "Uncle Gary" age 83, of Mesa, AZ passed away on October 10, 2020, in his second home, The Big Red Truck. Gary, born May 15, 1937 in Pima, AZ was a 31-year veteran teacher in Queen Creek Unified School District, he taught subjects in Math, Science, Wood Shop, and coached Girls Basketball and other sports. He was an avid hunter, outdoorsman, Lifetime NRA member, and gun safety instructor. Gary was everyone's favorite Uncle and a military veteran who served a peacekeeping tour of duty in South Korea. He served a mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Denmark. He was passionate about family and always supported his nieces and nephews in shooting activities and other family events.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday October 16th, with a viewing at 3:00 PM and services at 4:00 PM, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints Chapel, 745 North Val Vista Drive, Mesa, AZ 85213.
Interment: Saturday October 17th, 1:30 PM Pima Cemetery
A full obituary can be found at http://www.bunkercares.com