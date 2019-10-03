|
Gary Thurber
Mesa - Gary Thurber passed away on September 25th, 2019. Gary was born in San Diego California, and moved to Mesa, Arizona in 1977. Gary served in the Viet Nam war as a submariner. He graduated San Diego State University. He will be dearly missed by his KMART, Keller Williams and Villa Sienna family where he met wonderful friends and colleagues that turned into life-long relationships. He was a loving husband of Beverly Thurber; devoted father of Genelle (Shawn) Mills, Melanie (Alassanne) Thurber, and Matt (Vanessa) Thurber. He was adored by his 7 grandchildren. He was happiest being surrounded by his family.
Gary is survived by his brother Dell Thurber, and sister Judie Rogers. He is preceded in death by his brother, Ted Thurber.
The world will be brighter for the many lives he has touched. The twinkle in his eye and joy in his laugh will live forever in our hearts.
Memorial Services Saturday, October 5th, 2019, 5;30pm at Temple Emanuel, 5801 S. Rural Rd. Tempe, AZ 85283. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to www.alsaz.org or www.supportbarrow.org/programs-that-save-lives/als-and-neuromuscular-disease/.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 3 to Oct. 4, 2019