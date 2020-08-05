Gary Weber

Gary WeberPeoria - Gary Dean Weber, 80 passed away on July 11, 2020 in Peoria, AZ. He was born in Waverly, IA to Lester and Dorothy (Neil) Weber. He graduated from Oelwein High School in 1959 and then worked for John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works in Iowa. After retiring from Deere's in 1990, Gary worked part-time for Avis and Budget Car Rental in Phoenix, AZ. He loved to go to dances and the Society for the Arts, and was a loyal fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes. Gary is survived by his sister Dixie Burg of Fairfax, IA and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Duane Weber. A Memorial will be held at a later date in Iowa.