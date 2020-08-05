1/
Gary Weber
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gary Weber

Peoria - Gary Dean Weber, 80 passed away on July 11, 2020 in Peoria, AZ. He was born in Waverly, IA to Lester and Dorothy (Neil) Weber. He graduated from Oelwein High School in 1959 and then worked for John Deere Waterloo Tractor Works in Iowa. After retiring from Deere's in 1990, Gary worked part-time for Avis and Budget Car Rental in Phoenix, AZ. He loved to go to dances and the Society for the Arts, and was a loyal fan of the Iowa Hawkeyes. Gary is survived by his sister Dixie Burg of Fairfax, IA and many nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his parents and brother Duane Weber. A Memorial will be held at a later date in Iowa.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Aug. 5 to Aug. 9, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved