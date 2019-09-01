|
Gary William John
Prescot - Gary William John, age 76 of Prescott, AZ passed away on Monday, August 19, 2019 due to complications from Esophageal Cancer.
Gary was born May 5, 1943 in Safford, AZ, a third generation native to William G. and Belva E. (Golding) John, the second of two children. He was so proud of his family roots. His grandfather Golding walked with the Arkansas Travelers to settle in the Safford Valley in the 1800's. Gary would always tell you that his grandmother was the 1st white child born East of the Gila River. Gary's parents were cattle and cotton farmers and pecan growers in Safford their entire lives. It was there where Gary worked in his younger years and through college. Gary attended grade school, middle school, and high school in Safford graduating from Safford High School class of 1961. He went to Eastern AZ J.C. for 2 years in Thatcher and then decided to become a "city boy" and attended ASU in their Construction Engineering program.
He would find himself always going back to Safford helping his parents on the farm. In 1966, Gary joined the Arizona Carpenters Union and joined an apprenticeship program with 4 years of classes to become a Journeyman Carpenter. He worked in that field at various jobs in the Phoenix area. He also served in the Arizona Air National Guard. In August 1975, Gary found his dream job working for KitchelI Contractors. He worked his way up the ladder to become a Sr. Project Superintendent. Gary was definitely a "Kitchell Man!" He was so proud of what they stood for...Honesty and Integrity. He had such a strong work ethic! He always gave 110% to whatever project he worked. While at Kitchell, he joined their Healthcare division to build and remodel hospitals in AZ, WA, NV, CO, and CA. His most loved projects were Mayo Clinic, Sunrise Hospital, St. Rose Dominican, Thompson Peak Hospital, and the Seventh Day Adventist Hospital in Parker, CO. He was also proud of his Fashion Square remodel projects in which he constructed the bridge across Goldwater Rd to join the two malls together. He also built the Peccole Business Center in Las Vegas and many more. In 2004, after returning to the Phoenix area Gary took a job to build Yavapai Regional Hospital East Campus. It was there that he and his wife Shona would eventually retire. But retirement didn't come easy for Gary so he decided to take on one more project! In August of 2008, they packed up their clothes and their beloved dog Daisy and headed to the central coast of CA, where he remodeled Marion Hospital in Santa Maria. On Dec 31, 2009, Gary finally decided It was time to retire from Kitchell, but he found himself consulting back with Kitchell for another 6 months!
Gary was a man who loved the outdoors. He was an avid hunter, golfer, fisherman, skier, and a serious mountain bike rider. He ventured to Africa 5 times and New Zealand 2 times with his hunting buddies in search of his trophy animals. They were his prized possessions! You would always find him on the trails of Prescott with all of his mountain biking buddies and of course there was always time for golf and fishing. Gary and Shona enjoyed retirement traveling the countryside in their RV. Their biggest trip was in June 2011 when along with friends, Jerry and Delores Kunz, they took off for 3 months and drove to Alaska. Gary was amazed at the 24hrs of sunlight and being able to fish 24/7. He'd find himself out fishing until 1am and coming back to clean them! There was never a dull moment!
Gary was a very loving husband and he and his devoted wife Shona spent 27+ years together. "I will always love you Gary - forever and a day"! He is pre-deceased by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife Shona, his 2 sons Jason of Tempe and Casey of Chandler, his 3 grandchildren Logan, Estella and Abram John, his sister Joan Berryman (Jack), niece Brenda Whinery (John), John Moody (Debbie) and his great nieces and nephews Nicole, Kate, Jack and Will all of Arizona, his Mother-in-law Bessy Moore, of California, and his many cousins and many dear friends. We love you and miss you and you'll be forever in our hearts.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, Sept. 7th at 11am at the Church of Jesus Christ Of Latter Day Saints, 1101 Sandretto Drive, Prescott, AZ. Lunch will be served immediately following service. Funeral arrangements entrusted to Hampton Funeral Home.
Published in The Arizona Republic on Sept. 1, 2019