Gayle Marie (Strong) Druyor



Mesa - Druyor, Gayle Marie (Strong) , entered into rest on June 3, 2020, at the age of 86 in Mesa, Arizona. Beloved wife of John Adair Druyor. They were married on June 20, 1953 and were married almost 67 years. Dear mother of Cynthia Lee (Joe) Bohner, Cathryn Lynn (Mark) Riley, Daniel Mark (Angelina) Druyor, Roberta Louise Druyor-Sanchez and Linda Kay (Nathan) Brekken. Dear grandmother of Alison Biggs, Grant Robbins, Brandy Bohner, Anthony Bohner, Ashley Bohner, Morgan Bohner, Matthew Riley, Bethany Riley, Delaney Riley, Benjamin Druyor, Samuel Druyor, Galen Druyor, Andrew Druyor, Julianna Druyor, Suzanna Druyor, Jesse Druyor, Gabriella Sanchez, Samantha Sanchez, Sarah Eans, Riley Eans, Natalie Brekken, Jacob Brekken and Jonathan Brekken. She was also a great grandmother to many great grandchildren. Dear daughter of Kenneth Deloss Strong and LoRheba Dorleska Kleinhans (both deceased). Dear sister of Guy M Strong (deceased). When we think of Gayle Marie Druyor we think of an artist at heart. Whether it was her wonderful gift of drawing, painting, jewelry making, or card making it was made with great creativity. She also loved to sew and crochet. She even thought of the upcoming generations by leaving her love for crocheting by making many baby blankets for the future Druyor great grandchildren. Even her love for cooking had an artistic flare because she tweaked every recipe to taste even better. Some of her other activities that she enjoyed were computer games like "I Spy" in days gone by, her latest love was on her phone "Words with Friends'. TV shows of old also gave her great enjoyment. Gayle was also a 'storyteller', she loved to tell about her childhood, early years of marriage, etc. to anyone who would listen. Teasing the grandkids was also fun for her, always done in love. Getting her hair done and socializing with her hairdresser was always a highlight of her week. A beautiful private memorial service was held on June 6, 2020 at Dessert Springs Community Church in Goodyear Arizona. Special Thanks to Hospice of the Valley for the kind and supportive care provided to mom and to family. Also thank you to staff at Desert Springs Community Church for your support for the memorial service. You will forever be remembered and will forever be in our hearts. We Love you Dearly Mom/Gayle!!









