Gayle Rae Evans

Gayle Rae Evans Obituary
Gayle Rae Evans

Phoenix - Gayle Evans passed away September 30, after a brief illness.

Gayle was born in Phoenix on December 8, 1952 to Donald and Geraline (Ford) Evans. Gayle grew up in Phoenix and attended Kachina Grade school and Arcadia High, were she participated in track and field and Swim club. She liked German cars, The Monkees, and rock & roll. After graduation Gayle worked in various fields, before deciding to enroll at U of A. She graduated with a degree in communication.

She married, lived and worked in Tucson, before moving with her family to Casa Grande. The family moved to Phoenix where she lived until her passing.

Gayle was predeceased by her mother and father and her sister Peggy. She is survived by her children, who she dearly loved, Kate, Jackie, Tommy and her grandson Christian, her brother, Donald (Janet, Michael).

We will miss her always.

The family requests that donations be sent to Hospice of the Valley in Gayle's memory.
Published in The Arizona Republic from Oct. 6 to Oct. 13, 2019
